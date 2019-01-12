Neave Township publicizes meetings

NEAVE TOWNSHIP – Neave Township trustees will have their regular meetings on the second and last Monday of each month at 7 p.m., unless otherwise published, at the Neave Township Building, 3880 State Route 121, Greenville.

The public is invited to attend any Neave Township meeting.

Community members may contact any of the following officials with business pertaining to Neave Township.

Neave Township trustees are Keith Godown, 937-548-3549; Ty House, 937-417-2590; and Walter Wiant, 937-548-7532. The Neave Township fiscal officer is Diane Delaplane, 937-548-8799. The Neave Township zoning inspector is Curtis Yount, 937-547-7381.

OakGrove Cemetery information or needs may be directed to James Penny at 937-996-8240.