Catholic Adult Singles Club schedules February events

DARKE COUNTY – The Catholic Adult Singles Club has announced its activities for February.

The Catholic Adult Singles Club will attend benediction, prayers and supper on Feb. 2 in Celina. The club will go bowling and have supper on Feb. 10 in Coldwater.

The group will have a chili party on Feb. 16 in Coldwater. The group will attend Right to Life and a Sweetheart Dance on Feb. 23 in St. Henry.

The Catholic Adults Singles Club enables its members to enjoy the company of fellow single adults through weekly activities and always is interested in meeting new people to join its group.

For more information about the Catholic Adults Singles Club or any of its activities, call Eileen Lamm at 419-678-8691.