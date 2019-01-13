Edison nursing program to host accreditation review visit

PIQUA – The Edison State Community College nursing program announced it will host a site review for continuing accreditation of its associate degree nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

Those interested are invited to meet the site visit team and share comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at Edison State Community College room 020, Nursing Suite at 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua.

Written comments also are welcome and should be submitted directly to:

Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer

Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850

Atlanta, GA 31326

Comments also can be emailed to mstoll@acenursing.org.

All written comments should be received by the ACEN by Feb. 21.