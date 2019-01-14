Michael Rieman running for Greenville city law director job

GREENVILLE — Another local attorney is hoping to receive the Republican Party nomination for Greenville city law director.

Michael A. Rieman spoke to The Daily Advocate regarding his candidacy for the position. Currently, he is one of two candidates — including Darke County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jesse Green — who have filed petitions for the May 7 primary.

Though working as a director and partner at the law firm of Dungan & LeFevre in Troy, Rieman is a resident and native of The Treaty City.

“I was born and raised in Greenville, Ohio, graduated from the high school here,” he said. “When I graduated law school at Notre Dame, I moved back to Greenville, and I’ve lived in the same house ever since.”

He received his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in 2008.

“The main thing that I practice is litigation, taking cases to and through trial,” said Rieman, who said Dungan & LeFevre is the largest law firm in neighboring Miami County. “And with litigation, that means we deal with all different areas of the law.”

His other law experiences include his own legal practice as well as time at Bieser, Greer & Landis and Marchal & Marchal. He also had a 10-month stretch in 2015 at the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rieman said his experience with litigation has given him insight into helping cities and clients avoid lawsuits and trials.

“Unfortunately, handling and dealing with lawsuits is a very expensive thing, and to the extent that you can avoid them, that’s usually the best practice,” he said.

Asked why he hopes to be elected law director, Rieman said he feels invested in the long-term success of Greenville.

“As a lifelong resident of Greenville, I chose after school to move back here. This is a place I wanted to raise my family,” he said. “I appreciate the values and the community that I was able to get out of this town. And so, choosing to run for law director, it is my hope I can keep moving the city in a positive direction, so we can keep attracting young talent to come back here and raise their families.”

Unlike Green, who, if elected, said he will consider the law directorship a full-time position, Rieman said he will split time between the city and Dungan & LeFevre.

“I wouldn’t be applying for the position if I didn’t think [I could],” he said. “Historically, the law director position has always been a part-time position. I think the city council made a great move in increasing the salary [from $52,000 to $95,000] to get more people interested in running. If it was a full-time position for $95,000, I wouldn’t be running.”

“In terms of handling a law practice, a private practice and being there for the city, absolutely,” Rieman added. “I’m always available, whatever that may be, and I’m willing to take that on.”

By Erik Martin

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

