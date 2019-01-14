Second National Bank donates to Darke County Foundation

DARKE COUNTY – Second National Bank recently made a donation to the Darke County Foundation in support of its efforts to enrich the well-being of Darke County residents.

The bank’s contribution will help provide scholarships to approximately 125 local students and grants to more than 50 local organizations that offer programs and services to Darke County residents.

“Second National Bank has maintained a strong and lasting commitment to our community by supporting many charitable causes that benefit Darke County residents,” said Christy Prakel, executive director of the Darke County Foundation. “The bank’s generous donation will help further our mission to enhance education, the arts, social services, community projects and other meaningful programs in our area.”

The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.

For more information, visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org or call 937-548-4673.