Keith Faber sworn-in as Ohio’s 33rd auditor of state

COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber took the Oath of Office on Monday in the Senate Chamber surrounded by family, friends and colleagues.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy administered the oath.

“I’m honored to be surrounded and supported by my friends and family today, but I’m most excited about tomorrow, when we can really get to work,” Faber said. “I think we have formed one of the best executive teams, and I am optimistic about what we are going to be able to accomplish for the people of Ohio.”

Faber is Ohio’s 33rd auditor of state. The ceremony was led by Senate President Larry Obhof and Mary Taylor. The Faber family also was joined by the Allen County Sheriff Department Honor Guard and Father Ken Schnipke of Immaculate Conception Parish in Celina.