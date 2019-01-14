Cancer Association of Darke County hosts raffle

DARKE COUNTY – The Cancer Association of Darke County is holding its annual Gourmet Dinner Raffle.

A gourmet dinner for eight will be prepared by a gourmet cooking team.

Tickets are available through Feb. 8 for $5 each or six for $25. The drawing will be held on Feb. 11.

The date of the dinner is decided by the winner. The winner gets to choose a local location.

Proceeds of this fundraiser will go to Cancer Association of Darke County to help local cancer patients.

To get tickets, call Christine at 548-9960 or email director@cadcinfo.org.