TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the UVMC Lower Level Conference Rooms A-D, 3130 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy.

The guest speaker will be John Scott II, senior pastor at True Vine Church, Piqua. The theme for the presentation is “Passing the Torch: The Dream Continues.”

The free program will include music and is open to the community.

For further information, call 440-7642.