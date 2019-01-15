Schmidt places in corn yield contest

ARCANUM – Rob Schmidt of Arcanum recently won state second place in the AA No-Till/Strip-Till Non-Irrigated division of the 2018 National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Yield Contest.

Schmidt won with Pioneer(r) P1197AM(tm) brand corn, which yielded 284.31 bushels per acre.

Schmidt earned one of the 189 state titles won by growers planting Pioneer(r) brand products. Pioneer growers took home more than 45 percent of the state awards.

“We offer our congratulations to growers who placed in the NCGA competition. Every year, the industry continues to see growers across the country succeed in this competition, and we are proud to see so many growers succeed with Pioneer brand genetics,” said Ryan Myers, Pioneer corn category lead, Corteva Agriscience, agriculture division of DowDuPont.

The NCGA Corn Yield Contest is an annual U.S. competition among corn growers with the goal of capitalizing on the high genetic yield potential of today’s corn hybrids. It also encourages the development of sustainable, new and innovative management practices that result in higher yield potential. Growers compete in six corn production classes: two for non-irrigated, two for no-till/strip till non-irrigated, one for no-till/strip till irrigated and one for irrigated acres.

For a complete list of national winners, state winners, yield totals and products, visit www.pioneer.com/ncga. To learn more about the National Corn Growers Association, visit www.ncga.com.