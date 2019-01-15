Franklin Monroe High School-MVCTC BPA students place in competitions

PITSBURG – Students in the Franklin Monroe High School-MVCTC Business Satellite in Business Professionals of America competed in regional competitive events.

Students competed in open events and state bound events.

The following students placed in the Financial Math & Analysis Concepts contest: Ting Hao Zheng placed first, Clay Eikenberry placed second, Darcy Denlinger placed fourth, and Chloe Brumbaugh placed sixth.

The following students placed in the Management, Marketing, & Human Resources Concepts contest: Meredith Cook placed first, Amy Besecker placed second, and Nathaniel Davis placed fifth.

For the state bound events, the following students placed: Corina Conley placed fourth in Fundamental Accounting, Brooke Lavy placed sixth in Fundamental Accounting, Darcy Denlinger placed second in Payroll Accounting, Clay Eikenberry placed second in Banking & Finance, Ting Hao Zheng placed fourth in Banking & Finance, Simon Mote placed first in Fundamental Word Processing Skills, Chloe Brumbaugh placed first in Intermediate Word Processing Skills, Kim Fourman placed fourth in Intermediate Word Processing Skills, Belle Cable placed third in Advanced Word Processing Skills, Chase Osterday placed first in Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications, Audrey Cable placed second in Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications, and Daniel Nottingham placed fifth in Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications.

The team of Savannah Booker, Lydia Mikesell and Stacey Reder placed second in Web Site Design Team. Christiana Singer placed first in Interview Skills, Ethan Conley placed second in Advanced Interview Skills, Amy Besecker placed first in Extemporaneous Speech, Nathaniel Davis placed second in Extemporaneous Speech, Nicole Brocious placed first in Prepared Speech, Kaitlyn McNutt placed second in Presentation Management – Individual, and Zack Wogoman placed third in Presentation Management – Individual.

Amy Besecker, Nicole Brocious, Chloe Brumbaugh, Audrey Cable, Corina Conley, Darcy Denlinger, Clay Eikenberry, Simon Mote, Chase Osterday, Chrisiana Singer and Ting Hao Zheng will participate in BPA state competitive events on March 14-15 in Columbus.

BPA is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields.

BPA has 45,000 members in more than 1,800 chapters in 25 states and Puerto Rico. BPA is a co-curricular organization that supports business and information technology educators by offering co-curricular exercises based on national standards.

As a co-curricular activity, Business Professionals of America has the ability to enhance student participation in professional, civic, service and social endeavors. Business Professionals of America members participate in these activities to accomplish its goals of self-improvement, leadership development, professionalism, community service, career development, public relations, student cooperation and safety and health.