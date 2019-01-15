Nominations open for BBB Eclipse Integrity Awards

DAYTON – Community members can acknowledge their favorite businesses and nonprofits by nominating them for the Better Business Bureau’s Eclipse Integrity Awards.

The public is invited to nominate organizations by visiting http://bit.ly/2019Eclipse or calling 937-610-2277. The deadline to nominate an organization other than your own is Feb. 1. The deadline for self-nominations is March 1. For those self-nominating, review the nominating procedures on the BBB’s website, http://bit.ly/2019Eclipse, or contact the BBB for the complete nomination form.

The guidelines for the honor have been newly re-engineered. The submission process has been streamlined, making it easier than ever for organizations to complete nominations. BBB even is hosting a free, optional seminar on how to complete a nomination from 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 6 in the Barry Staff Community Room. Individuals can register by calling 937-610-2270. Attendees will have the opportunity to review past winners’ entries. And, past winners will be on hand to share how they tackled putting together their entries.

“I could not be more pleased with the acknowledgment of our hard work in winning the Eclipse Integrity Award,” Janet Carpenter, founder/president of Sophie Kerrigan For the Love of Animals Foundation, 2018 Eclipse Integrity Award Winner, said. “Changing the lives of veterans and rescues has now been recognized by the top in business and nonprofits. It’s indeed the Pulitzer Prize of honor, ethics, transparency … Going through the process of creating our binder allowed us to make sure in every area all T’s were crossed and I’s dotted to ensure that we run an organized foundation with high standards and one to be proud of.”

Eclipse Integrity Awards will be presented to organizations for demonstrating trust and excellence in the marketplace. They recognize organizations’ outstanding ethical business practices and enhances the confidence of their vendors, customers and peers. There are four award categories for businesses based on the number of employees. BBB also has two award categories for nonprofits, which are also based on the number of employees. The winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges. Award winners will be announced at the Eclipse Integrity Awards dinner on May 14 at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center.

The Eclipse Integrity Awards are sponsored by many local organizations, including WesBanco Bank, Inc.; Back To Business I.T.; WDTN-TV; Cox Ohio Media Group and iHeart Radio.

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2017, people turned to BBB more than 160 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org.

There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, which was founded in 1925 and serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and northern Warren counties in Ohio.