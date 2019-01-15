Rotary Club of Dayton announces speech contest

DAYTON – The Rotary Club of Dayton announced its annual Four-Way Test Speech Contest for high school students in the Dayton area.

The purpose of the Four-Way Test Speech Contest is to foster ethics in everyday life as well as in business. Also, the contest is designed to introduce students to the Rotary principles of service and to involve local Rotary Clubs with youth within the communities.

The contest heightens awareness of Rotary among parents, school officials and the community at large. Finally, as a result of the contest, the Rotary Club of Dayton recognizes, encourages and rewards the accomplishments of young people. Monetary awards are provided to the top three finalists.

Interested students, parents and teachers should contact Rotarian and contest chairperson Mary Tyler, who is also the executive director at The National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton. She can be reached via email at mtyler@nccjgreaterdayton.org.

Individuals also may contact the Dayton Rotary Club office by calling 937-228-3331. A practice session and preliminary contest will be held in advance of the contest at noon Feb. 25 in the Sinclair Conference Center.

The speech contest focuses on Rotary’s Four Way Test, which guides Rotarians in promoting high ethical standards in professional lives – Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

It is one of the world’s most widely printed and quoted statements of business ethics, which was created in 1932 by Rotarian Herbert J. Taylor who later became president of Rotary International.