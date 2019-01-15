University of Kentucky announces record Dean’s List

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A record number of students made the University of Kentucky Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

The 7,412 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance. The previous record was reached in fall 2016.

Kyle Scott Ressler from Franklin Monroe and Rachel Anne Shellhaas from Greenville from among the students to make the Dean’s List.

To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List.

The full Dean’s List can be accessed by visiting www.uky.edu/PR/News/DeansList/.