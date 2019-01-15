Edison Stagelight Players hold open auditions for ‘Romeo and Juliet’

PIQUA – The Edison Stagelight Players are holding open auditions for William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 in room 427 on the Piqua campus.

The Edison Stagelight Players’ rendition of this classic Shakespeare romance tale will be set in the late 1980s, giving modern flare to the well-known play. Auditions are open to actors of all ages and it is not required to be students of Edison State.

Auditions will last approximately two hours and consist of cold readings from the script. Production dates will run from April 5-14. Emily Beisner is directing the play.

For more information, contact Karen Baker at kbaker@edisonohio.edu.