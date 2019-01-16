Tourism grants available to local events, festivals through the Darke County Visitors Bureau

GREENVILLE – Funds are available to non-profit organizations sponsoring special events in Darke County through the Darke County Visitors Bureau in 2019.

Four grants are available for 2019: two $1,000 grants and two $500 grants.

Grants are awarded on a competitive basis with primary consideration given to events which are new events that were created in the last year, promote overnight stays and collaboration with other organizations and have an effect on the community.

In an effort to address needs-based concerns, smaller events (events with budgets below $5,000) will be exclusively eligible for the two $500 grants, though they may apply for the $1,000 grants if they wish to do so.

Interested non-profit organizations should contact the Darke County Visitors Bureau immediately for consideration. All completed application forms and support materials must be in the Darke County Visitors Bureau office by March 15.

Application packets will then be reviewed by an independent group of citizens from all across Darke County serving on the DCVB’s Tourism Grant Committee. All applicants will be informed of the decision on or about April 15.

To receive a tourism grant packet, contact Matthew Staugler at the Darke County Visitors Bureau at 937-548-5158 or mstaugler@visitdarkecounty.org. Information also can be found on the bureau’s website, www.VisitDarkeCounty.org.