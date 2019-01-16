Darke County Visitors Bureau receives marketing awards

COLUMBUS – The Darke County Visitors Bureau received three first-place awards from the Ohio Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus.

The Ohio Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus held its 21st annual Awards of Excellence Luncheon on Dec. 20 in Columbus.

State Tourism Achievement Recognition Awards honor outstanding efforts by Ohio Convention & Visitor Bureaus in their work to market and promote their area destinations and to generate overall awareness of the tourism industry. Recipients were honored for their innovation, creativity, effectiveness and effect in travel and tourism marketing and advertising.

The Darke County Visitors Bureau was awarded three first-place STAR Awards in the categories of “Visitors Guide” for the 2018-19 Darke County Visitors Guide, “Print Advertisement” for an ad titled “Bring an Appetite” that appeared in the 2018 State of Ohio Fall/Winter Calendar of Events, and “Brochure/Flyer/Rack Card” for the 2018 Darke County Whiskey, Wine, & Ale Trail Passport.

“It’s always nice to be recognized for a job well done,” said Matthew Staugler, executive director of the Darke County Visitors Bureau. “These awards just affirm that we’re putting out top-notch marketing efforts to reach travelers in and out of Ohio and helping ignite Darke County’s economy.”

Winning entries were recognized for excellence in objective, results, creativity and originality. A total of 89 entries were received in print, advertising, promotion, social media, website and marketing campaign categories. All entries are judged by a team of experts in the communications, advertising, public relations, publications and/or tourism fields from outside of the OACVB membership.

Convention and visitor bureaus are best described as destination marketing organizations and are responsible for promoting travel and tourism product awareness to visitors. Winning a STAR Award and being recognized for a job well-done in the promotion of travel and tourism throughout the state of Ohio is a highly valued achievement.

OACVB is a statewide organization serving visitors bureaus throughout Ohio, helping them to maximize the economic effect of tourism via effective communication, cooperative marketing, industry education, legislative awareness, issue management, trend identification and professional development.