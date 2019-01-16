Holzapfel Preserve added to Darke County Park District

GREENVILLE – Darke County Parks recently was gifted a 2-acre parcel of land by Elaine Holzapfel.

Holzapfel has created and worked on this tract of land for more than 10 years creating an arboretum, a botanical collection composed exclusively of trees, in anticipation of this gift.

“I have thought about this preserve for several years now and have worked to have an arboretum-type of plot in the middle of Greenville for all to enjoy,” Holzapfel said.

This gift of land will be used for educational purposes with an emphasis for the local Greenville School District as a hands-on example for the stewards of tomorrow.

“The district hopes to add tree identification placards and to offer tree identification classes for the public and students in the future,” Chief Naturalist Robb Clifford said.

The Holzapfel Preserve will open this summer, once a small parking lot is able to be constructed off of Meadow Lane.

“Gifts of this nature are what make up the majority of Darke County Parks,” Park District Director Roger M. Van Frank said. “This will make the 13th park in our district, which range from 122 acres to 2 acres. Each park has its own unique meaning to the county park system and to the park visitors using those areas. We are fortunate to have gifts such as the Holzapfel Preserve given to the District. Thank you, Elaine.”

Anyone who would like further information on this or any other upcoming programming may contact the Darke County Parks at 937-548-0165 or online at darkecountyparks.org.