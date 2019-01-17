Road crews prepare for weekend snow

DARKE COUNTY — A winter storm is expected to hit the region this weekend, bringing with it potentially hazardous road conditions.

WDTN-2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said the region should expect a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow early Saturday morning, changing to all snow throughout the day.

“A significant winter storm will impact the region over the weekend. All kinds of winter precipitation will be likely. It will be very windy and turn much colder Saturday night and Sunday,” she said.

Overall, the area is expected to receive 4 to 8 inches of snow Saturday, with daytime temperatures dropping into the teens Sunday and falling subzero overnight.

With the possibility of significant snow and ice accumulation, state, county and city road crews are formulating plans to keep area roadways driveable.

Ohio Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Mandi Dillon said ODOT crews have been monitoring the weather and checking their equipment to make sure everything is running properly.

“We are doing fine on salt. We will be pre-treating roads if necessary and as long as it doesn’t rain prior to the snow. There should still be some material on the pavement from this past weekend’s storm, so that will help as well,” she said. “Managers will come up with special schedules for each county garage depending on the weather. Our crews will be out working around the clock once the storm hits.”

Darke County Engineer Jim Surber said county road crews are ready for the weekend weather.

“The highway department spent yesterday, and will continue today making preparations, to deal with whatever comes this weekend,” he said. “This includes fitting two large graders with plows and tire chains, increasing the inventory of salt and ice grits, and inspecting the 22 snowplow trucks for needed maintenance and repairs. There are no extra people to be had, and we hope our staff can all be present and healthy.”

Greenville Street Department Superintendent Ryan Delk said his department will be at full staff this weekend, with additional help on call if needed.

“We have 800 ton of salt in stock with additional supply being delivered daily,” he said. “The biggest challenge is if we get a significant amount of snow with wind. I would just like to let everyone know to be safe and drive with caution. If you have off-street parking available, please use it. This helps us get all the snow pushed back.”

