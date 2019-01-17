State Farm’s Diane Evans to retire Jan. 31

GREENVILLE — A longtime Greenville insurance agent will retire after almost 38 years in the business.

State Farm Agent Diane Evans announced her retirement, effective Jan. 31, in a letter to her customers.

She first became an agent March 1, 1981, and for the first two years, her office was on Ash Street. After that, for the next 10 years, her office was located on Wagner Avenue, in the plaza now occupied by Cashland, Furniture Express and Spectrum, among other businesses. Evans moved into her current office, at 200 Wagner Ave., in 1993.

Evans said the insurance industry has seen many changes since 1981, but the most drastic changes were a result of advances in technology.

“We went from having microfilm records to computers,” she said.

Another change she noted is how insurance laws have gotten more complex over the years.

“It’s not a bad thing, it’s just more complex than it used to be,” Evans said. “So I think insurance plays a broader role today in more situations than it did back then.”

Anticipating there may be some concerns from her customers regarding their insurance policies, Evans said there will be no disruption in services.

“My customers will continue to have great service and have all their needs taken care of by my licensed team members Kassi Frye and April Billenstein,” she said. “As well, Zach Jacobs will be the agent in charge going forward.”

As for her plans following retirement, Evans said she will “ramp up” her involvement in the community.

“There’s a number of volunteer things that I do and have done for a long time,” she said.

Evans added she also will spend a lot more time with her family.

Ultimately, Evans calls herself “very blessed and very grateful” from the support of her longtime customers and others in the community.

“I’m never going to forget that,” she said. “I still love what I do, and I love who I do it for, but I just know it’s the right time in my life to retire. How blessed am I that I was able to build a business, be supported by the community, go 38 years and still look forward to coming into work? How many people get to do that?”

For those wishing to help Evans celebrate her retirement, an open house will be held at her agency from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday with light refreshments served.

Evans https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_Diane-Evans-State-Farm.jpg Evans

Ending 38-year career in Greenville

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.