Greenville City income tax returns due by April 15

GREENVILLE – Greenville City income tax returns are due by April 15 to avoid any late filing fees.

Greenville has made a change from mailing the 2018 tax return forms to mailing out reminder postcards, which individuals should have already received. Tax forms are available on the city’s website at www.cityofgreenville.org, in the city’s office, in the lobby of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, or at the library, 520 Sycamore St. Individuals also may call the office at 937-548-5747 to have forms mailed to them.

Anyone who needs help preparing a Greenville City return should bring in their W-2 forms, Federal Schedules or 1099s if applicable. Officials will prepare the Greenville return for residents and will not charge for this service.

Those who mail in forms are asked to make sure they sign their return. Unsigned returns are not considered filed and could result in late filing fees.

Anyone who has questions may call the office at 937-548-5747.