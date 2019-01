VAN BUREN – The annual financial report of Van Buren Township, Darke County, for year ended Dec. 31, 2018 has been completed.

The report is available for public inspection at the office of the township fiscal officer at 7155 Painter Creek-Arcanum Road, Arcanum, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A copy of the report can be provided upon request.