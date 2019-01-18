Darke County students graduate from Wright State

DAYTON – Nearly 1,700 students earned degrees at Wright State University’s 2018 fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 15.

The list of graduates includes students who completed degree requirements during the 2018 summer and fall semesters. Wright State does not hold a summer commencement ceremony.

Among the graduates were Matthew Anderson of Greenville who received a Baccalaureate Degree in computer science, Makayla Berger of Yorkshire who received an Associate Degree in technical study, Joshua Borchers of Versailles who received a Baccalaureate Degree in accountancy, Alex Brooks of Union City who received a Baccalaureate Degree in accountancy, Lindy Cummings of Greenville who received a Baccalaureate Degree in nursing, Reed Denlinger of Laura who received a Baccalaureate Degree in mechanical engineering, Austin Didier of Versailles who received an Associate Degree in business and administration, Jonathan Edwards of Greenville who received a Baccalaureate Degree in sports science, Paige Holsapple of Versailles who received a Baccalaureate Degree in accountancy, Derek Kaiser of Rossburg who received a Baccalaureate Degree in technical and applied studies, Ryan Knapke of Versailles who received a Baccalaureate Degree in management, Ryan Knick of Arcanum who received a Masters Degree in business, Elizabeth Kniesly of Arcanum who received a Baccalaureate Degree in in organizational leadership, Ryan Koeller of Gettysburg who received a Baccalaureate Degree in computer science, Marshall Leichty of Greenville who received a Baccalaureate Degree in finance, Lacie Mueller of Yorkshire who received an Associate Degree in technical study, Cindy Munchel of New Paris who received a Masters Degree in principalship and Chelsea Skidmore of Union City who received a Baccalaureate Degree in technical and applied studies.