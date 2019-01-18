Darke County students make Wright State’s Dean’s List

DAYTON – More than 2,800 Ohio students at Wright State University earned Dean’s List honors during the fall 2018 semester, based on their grade point averages.

All students must take 12 or more credit hours and must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average to be placed on the Dean’s List.

Among the students who made the Dean’s List were Trevor Alexander of Ansonia who is studying financial services, Kaylee Arbogast of Greenville who is studying international studies, Amber Barga of Versailles, Hannah Barga of Ansonia who is studying public health, Tera Blumenstock of Greenville who is studying organizational leadership, Daniel Borchers of Versailles who is studying human resources, Daniel Borchers of Versailles who is studying management, Ashley Broering of Rossburg who is studying middle childhood education, Tyler Bruns of Versailles who is studying management, Dylan Bush of Greenville who is studying crime and justice studies, Luke Cetnar of West Manchester who is studying computer engineering, Benjamin Davis of Versailles, Mason DeMange of Versailles who is studying middle childhood education, Haley Dillman of Greenville who is studying international business, Jonathan Edwards of Greenville who is studying sports science, Madison Evers of New Weston who is studying English, Sophie Fig of Laura who is studying management, Paige Flory of Greenville who is studying organizational leadership, Tracy Fortkamp of Fort Recovery who is studying technical study, Brendin Gillem of Arcanum who is studying music education, Vincent Graves of New Weston who is studying social work, Cali Groff of Versailles who is studying early childhood education, Kalista Harleman of New Madison who is studying accountancy, Kalista Harleman of New Madison who is studying business analytics, Jamie Hart of Versailles who is studying early childhood education, Morgan Heuker of Fort Loramie who is studying technical and applied studies, Brittney Hiestand of New Weston who is studying mechanical engineering, Shelby Holzapfel of New Paris who is studying biomedical engineering, Kelsie Hunt of Union City who is studying middle childhood education, Reece Hunt of Arcanum who is studying mechanical engineering, Samara Jakeway of Rossburg who is studying rehabilitation services, Megan Jones of Ansonia who is studying marketing, Derek Kaiser of Rossburg who is studying technical and applied studies, Brittany Kinney of Arcanum who is studying integrated science studies, Hannah Kramer of Osgood who is studying nursing, Lewis Kremer of Versailles who is studying history, Alexis Kreusch of Arcanum who is studying English, Paige Kreusch of Arcanum who is studying biological sciences, Emily Langenkamp of Rossburg who is studying early childhood education, Marshall Leichty of Greenville who is studying finance, Levi Livingston of New Weston who is studying technical and applied studies, Cierra Longenecker of Greenville who is studying human resource management, Kylie Lyons of Versailles who is studying mechanical engineering, Tyler Martin of New Madison who is studying technical and applied studies, Courtney McEldowney of Versailles who is studying early childhood education, Megan McFaddin of Arcanum who is studying music education, Ashley Mikesell of Greenville who is studying biological sciences, Caitlin Moody of Rossburg who is studying early childhood education, Lacie Mueller of Yorkshire who is studying technical study, Brooke Muhlenkamp of Rossburg who is studying early childhood education, Kenneth Nagel of Versailles who is studying management, Nathanial Nelson of Versailles who is studying mechanical engineering, Aaron Niekamp of New Weston who is studying mechanical engineering, Sierra Perry of Greenville who is studying middle childhood education, Rebecca Pinchot of Versailles who is studying nursing, Cassie Pohlman of New Weston who is studying nursing, Isaac Ruhenkamp of Rossburg who is studying biomedical engineering, Allyce Russell of Greenville who is studying organizational leadership, Dyllan Saintignon of Greenville who is studying crime and justice studies, Milo Simpson of Arcanum who is studying geography, Maxwell Stachler of Versailles who is studying technical and applied studies, Bailey Stammen of New Weston who is studying biological sciences, Makensy Stump of Ansonia who is studying early childhood education, Taylor Thwaits of Ansonia who is studying early childhood education, Breanna Tuthill of Greenville who is studying nursing, Alexander Vehre of Greenville who is studying mechanical engineering, Audrey Voisard of Versailles who is studying marketing, Hayden Westfall of Arcanum who is studying computer science, Morgan Winner of New Weston who is studying technical and applied studies and Ariel Zeiler of Bradford who is studying biological sciences.