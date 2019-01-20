Careflight transports individual following ATV accident

FRENCHTOWN — An individual was transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital on Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle accident near Frenchtown.

At 4:35 p.m. Sunday, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Versailles Rescue, Versailles Fire Department and Miami Valley Careflight responded to the 11000 block of Mangen Road on an ATV injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Polaris 500 four wheeler with an unidentified male occupant was traveling southbound on Mangen Road. The ATV left the roadway and traveled into the ditch. The ATV overturned on top of the rider, causing the rider to be pinned underneath of it.

The rider of the ATV was removed and transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital where the condition is unknown at the time of this release.

This accident remains under investigation.