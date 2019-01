Candy Helm (right), sales rep of The Daily Advocate, presents an area rug donated by Wholesale Carpet Outlet to Stephanie Wagner (left), a winner in The Daily Advocate’s 12 Days of Giving. Also present is Wagner’s son Kenton (center).

Candy Helm (right), sales rep of The Daily Advocate, presents an area rug donated by Wholesale Carpet Outlet to Stephanie Wagner (left), a winner in The Daily Advocate’s 12 Days of Giving. Also present is Wagner’s son Kenton (center).