13 Darke County fire departments to receive state grants

DARKE COUNTY — Thirteen Darke County fire departments are the beneficiaries of grants from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office to improve agency-to-agency communications.

State Fire Marshal Jeff A. Hussey announced the fiscal year 2019 awardees for the MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which includes 242 fire departments in 40 counties throughout Ohio.

The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other but with other agencies responding to an incident. For example, communicating with fire departments from neighboring areas, law enforcement and so forth.

“Operating on a modern, inter-operable public safety radio system will certainly improve emergency services in those counties and provide an enhanced level of safety for our responders,” Hussey said.

MARCS radios are sophisticated systems, and the cost can be significant. The grant helps to offset the cost of the radio equipment and user fees, making the radios possible for local fire departments, regardless of their size or budget. This year, the State Fire Marshal’s office received more than $12 million in requests for the $3 million in available funding.

“This high level of competition requires us to make some very difficult decisions regarding who will receive awards,” Hussey said. “It is my hope SFM grant funds will continue to be available in the future, and I really want to encourage fire departments that did not receive funding this year to reapply next year.”

Priority funding went to departments that applied as part of a regional or county-wide effort and departments that showed they are prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon award receipt.

The Darke County fire departments to be awarded, and their award amounts, include:

Ansonia Fire Department — $1,440

Arcanum Fire Department — $1,320

Greenville Fire Department — $1,920

Hollansburg Fire Department — $2,160

Pitsburg Fire Department — $2,880

Rossburg Fire Department — $1,680

Union City Fire Department — $2,880

Versailles Fire Department — $1,680

Liberty Twp. Vol. Fire Department — $2,040

Gettysburg Rural Fire Department — $1,440

North Star Comm Fire Department — $2,040

Osgood Comm Vol. Fire Department — $1,920

Greenville Twp. Fire Department — $1,920

This is the fifth year the State Fire Marshal’s office has offered this grant. Letters detailing each department’s award or denial will be sent to applicants in the coming weeks. For a full listing of the departments receiving grants, visit https://bit.ly/2Hq0A98

Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate