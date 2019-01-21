Bishop Binzer to celebrate prayer for priests at Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will host a special night of prayer for priests on Feb. 17, celebrated by Bishop Joseph Binzer.

The evening will begin at 7 p.m. in the Adoration Chapel with sung evening prayer and exposition of Blessed Sacrament. Vigil will be kept in the chapel for the success of the meetings Pope Francis will have in Rome later that week with the heads of the various National Councils of Bishops.

“This prayer service was developed as a way to support the good priests working in our lives and in our parish communities. It will be a time where the faithful can come together and pray for their strength as well as find healing and hope,” said Matt Hess, director of ministry and hospitality for the Shrine.

The event is free and open to the public. Members of the clergy are encouraged to come and pray with the community.

For more information about the service, contact Hess at 419-925-4532, email m.hess@mariasteinshrine.org or visit the Tours & Events section of the Shrines’ website.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein.

To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit mariasteinshrine.org.