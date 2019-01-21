Ansonia Youth Football League to host gun bingo

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Youth Football League will present a gun bingo on March 2 at Ansonia American Legion Post 353.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $50 per person, ages 21 and older. The cost includes dinner, entry for door prizes and 20 bingo cards. Only 170 tickets are available.

For tickets, contact Mike Osterloh at 937-564-2779, Tonya Wietholter at 937-423-3459, Keith Burk at 937-621-7804, Taylor Selhorst at 937-621-8446, Bob Gaynor at 937-467-0172 or Chris Widener at 937-459-2485.

Prizes are listed on the Ansonia Youth Football League Facebook page. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ansoniayouthfootball.