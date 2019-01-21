Prom dress exchange rescheduled

FORT LORAMIE – The prom dress exchange hosted by the Fort Loramie cheerleaders has been rescheduled for Feb. 3 at Fort Loramie Elementary.

The exchange was scheduled for Jan. 20 but was postponed because of the winter weather.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3, individuals may drop off dresses, shoes and accessories. Items will be displayed for a non-refundable donation of $7 per dress, $3 per accessory and $3 for a pair of shoes.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., individuals may shop for dresses, shoes and accessories. Only cash will be accepted.

Admission is free, and dressing rooms will be available.

For sellers, money and unsold items can be picked up from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Any cash not picked up will be donated, and any items not picked up will be donated to charity.

For more information, contact Michelle at 937-710-3216 or Bridget at 937-605-5304.