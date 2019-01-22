Valentine’s Day contest to commence

DARKE COUNTY – The calendar may still say it’s January, but thoughts are turning to Valentine’s Day.

And four special words will help readers of The Daily Advocate win prizes in a Valentine’s Day Hunt to make the day even more special.

The Daily Advocate is holding the contest beginning Wednesday, Jan. 23. Weekly winners will be announced and prizes awarded thanks to local businesses who are helping sponsor the contest. All people entering the contest will be eligible for the grand prize package given away from The Inn at Versailles including a one-night stay in one of The Inn’s premium rooms, a bottle of champagne, a box of Ghyslain Chocolates, a sweetheart rose and a $50 gift card toward dinner at Michael Anthony’s.

“We want our readers to have an extra special Valentine’s Day,” The Daily Advocate Advertising Manager Christine Randall said. “We encourage all of our readers to find the weekly secret word and try to win a prize.”

A secret word will be published in the Wednesday newspapers on Jan. 23, Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. An entry form along with the special word will be published in the newspapers. Readers then must find the special word, which will appear at the end of an article in the Wednesday newspaper. At the end of the story, the following sentence will appear: “The secret word for today is…” with that week’s word.

The weekly prizes are:

Week 1, Jan 23: $50 Jewelry Barn gift card sponsored by Jewelry Barn of Versailles, Cosmetic Bag full of products valued at $50 sponsored by Merle Norman Cosmetics of Greenville, and a $50 El Camino gift card sponsored by El Camino Real of Greenville.

Week 2, Jan. 30: Movie Night Basket valued at $50 sponsored by Greenville National Bank, and a $50 Bouser’s Barn gift card sponsored by Bouser’s Barn of Union City, Indiana.

Week 3, Feb. 6: $50 JT’s Brew and Grill sponsored by JT’s Brew and Grill, Edison State hoodie, water bottle and canvas bag sponsored by Edison State Community College, and a $50 Thirsty Turtle at Turtle Creek Golf Course gift card sponsored by Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Week 4, Feb 13: $50 Darke County Chamber Bucks sponsored by Randall Insurance of Greenville, and a dozen red roses sponsored by Helen’s Flowers of Greenville.

Entry forms, along with the page number the secret word appears on, must be turned in at the newspaper, 428 S. Broadway, Greenville, by 5 p.m. on Friday of that week’s contest. No copies of the entry form will be accepted. Only one entry per person per week will be permitted.

“The weekly prize winners will be announced in the following Wednesday’s ad along with the new secret word for the week,” Randall said. “We will be notifying the winners so they can collect their prize.”

The entries of all the weekly winners will be eligible for the grand prize. If a person enters the contest each week, they will have four entries in the contest for the grand prize.

Employees and immediate family members of AIM Media Midwest and The Daily Advocate are not eligible for the contest.