Hepatitis A vaccine clinic scheduled

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Health Department will host a no-cost-to-you Hepatitis A vaccine clinic from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in Greenville.

Hepatitis A is a very serious liver disease caused by the Hepatitis A virus. Children with the virus often times don’t show symptoms. Therefore, they can pass the virus on to others, including their unvaccinated parents or caregivers, without knowing.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include fever, loss of appetite, fatigue, stomach pain, vomiting, dark urine and yellowing of the skin and eyes. These symptoms typically appear two to six weeks after a person is exposed to the virus.

The Hepatitis A virus is found in the stool of a person who has the virus. It spreads when a person puts something in his or her mouth that has virus on it. Young children tend to put everything in their mouths, which puts them at a much higher risk.

Even if an item looks clean, it still can have the virus on it. The amount of stool can be so tiny that it cannot be seen with the naked eye. Hepatitis A virus can be found on surfaces such as toys, doorknobs, diapers, grocery carts or food.

Doctors recommend that children get two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine for the best protection. The first dose should be administered at 12 months old, and the second dose should be administered six months later. According to the Darke County Health Department, the vaccine is very safe and effective, and vaccination is the best way to protect children from the Hepatitis A virus.

For more information on Hepatitis A, call the Darke County Health Department’s infectious disease nurse, Emily, at 937-548-4196 ext. 235.

The no-cost-to-you Hepatitis A vaccine clinic will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Darke County Health Department. For appointments, call 937-548-4196 ext. 224. Walk-ins also are welcome.