Expanded wildlife hunting and viewing opportunities to be available in Southwest Ohio

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently designated the 152nd wildlife area in the state for the purpose of wildlife conservation, propagation and habitat management.

In December 2018, the ODNR Division of Wildlife closed on property in southwest Brown County. The newly purchased parcel will be known as the Eagle Creek Wildlife Area.

The purchase, which cost approximately $4.1 million, was funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Wildlife Diversity Fund and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The land was purchased from the Robert Perin family. The ODNR Division of Wildlife has worked for years with the Perin family to acquire the property. The initial purchase of approximately 1,825 acres will be followed by a smaller purchase of 474 acres later this year for a total of 2,299 contiguous acres.

The Eagle Creek Wildlife Area will allow hunting, fishing, trapping and wildlife viewing opportunities. The property will not be open to the public until fall 2019. The department will post the boundaries, install a parking area, develop a map, and most important, will have the area listed in the Ohio Administrative Code as a public area prior to opening it for use.

Individuals can visit the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s website at wildohio.gov to learn more Ohio’s wildlife areas.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov for more information.