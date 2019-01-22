Alpha course is coming to EUM Church

GREENVILLE – EUM Church will host the free Alpha course, a series of sessions in which anyone can share their thoughts and opinions and ask questions about life’s biggest questions without feeling judged.

Each session includes a light meal, a short talk that explores issues around faith from a Christian perspective and a discussion time for people to ask honest questions and have open conversation. Alpha is for everyone regardless of background or belief.

Alpha is free to all participants. The course begins Jan. 31 and will run for 11 weeks at EUM Church’s Downtown Campus, 111 Devor St., Greenville. Individuals can register at www.eumchurch.org/getconnected/groups or call 937-548-3211.

Jeff Harper is lead pastor at EUM Church. The contemporary worship services are Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m. at the Worship Center located at 1451 Sater St. A traditional worship service is Sunday 9:45 a.m. at the Downtown Campus at 111 Devor St. in Greenville. Kidmunity Children’s Ministry is available for kids age birth through grade six at the 6:30 p.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. Services. The Downtown Campus houses the offices.

For more information, go to www.eumchurch.org or call 937-548-3211.