Stevie Johnting named to Cedarville University Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE – Stevie Johnting of Arcanum was named to Cedarville University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,193 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the university, visit www.cedarville.edu.