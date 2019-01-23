Issabella Hartzell, Matthew Boltin named Greenville Kiwanis Club students of the month

Greenville Kiwanis Club recognized Issabella Hartzell (second from left) and Matthew Boltin (third from left) as its students of the month for December 2018. They are pictured with Greenville Athletics Director Aaron Shaffer (left) and Greenville High School Principal Stan Hughes (right).

