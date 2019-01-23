St. Mary’s School hosts geography bee

St. Mary’s School recently held its geography bee. Pictured (l-r) are Carson Pope, the winner; Lydia Beisner, runner-up; and Andrew Winner, third place. Carson has now taken an online test to determine if he qualifies for the state competition for the right to go onto the national level.

