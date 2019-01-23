Arcon Builders delivers pizza to Dayton International Airport workers during government shutdown

ARCANUM — The owners and employees of one local business took steps Tuesday to show their appreciation to workers affected by the federal government shutdown.

Alec Shellabarger and Ray Mervar of Arcon Builders of Arcanum delivered 30 pizzas from Marion’s Piazza in Englewood to unpaid TSA and air traffic controllers at the Dayton International Airport.

Barb Slaven of Arcanum, a retired government employee and a friend of the company owners, brought the idea to their attention.

“We acted on it hoping that other businesses would step up with gestures of the same,” Angie Shellabarger said. “No one should have to work for free. We are glad to be able to bless these workers with a meal in a token of appreciation for their dedication.”

Arcon Builders, Ltd., 7824 State Route Alt. 49, Arcanum has been in business for 34 years and was started by the brother team Rob and Tim Shellabarger. The current owners are Tim Shellabarger, Dale Lyme, Greg Shellabarger, Lane Shellabarger and Alec Shellabarger. The business employs 24 workers. For more information about the business, visit www.arconbuilders.com.

Arcon Builders of Arcanum delivered 30 pizzas Tuesday to unpaid federal workers at Dayton International Airport. Pictured are Ray Mervar (left) and Alec Shellabarger (right). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/01/web1_DSC00605.jpg Arcon Builders of Arcanum delivered 30 pizzas Tuesday to unpaid federal workers at Dayton International Airport. Pictured are Ray Mervar (left) and Alec Shellabarger (right). Courtesy photo