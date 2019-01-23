Troy-Hayner Cultural Center offers ballroom dance classes

TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is offering ballroom dance classes for teens and adults beginning Feb. 27.

Students in this class will learn the basics of dances along with proper lead and follow technique to assure that every move is comfortable and fun.

Dance instructors Ronnie and Cindy Mullins are the owners of Studio Outback, LLC, located just outside Tipp City. They have won many titles and were named the 2015 world champions in their age division. Ronnie and Cindy Mullins enjoy providing private instruction, teaching group workshops and choreographing for special events including wedding couple’s first dance. For more information about these instructors, visit www.OutbackDanceStudio.com.

For complete class listings including fees, class times and registration information, visit www.troyhayner.org. Classes fill up quickly.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 9a.m.-9p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit the Hayner website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.