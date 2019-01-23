Findlay students awarded endowed scholarships

FINDLAY – Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year.

Local students include:

Bryant Fox of Greenville was awarded: Russel and Peg Armstrong Business Scholarship Endowment Fund, Charles A. Jackson Scholarship Endowment Fund, Hazel and Bert Miller Business Scholarship Endowment Fund, Thomas B. Donnell Business Leadership Scholarship, John W. and Hester Powell Grimm Business Scholarship Endowment Fund, Koehler Equestrian Scholarship Endowment Fund and Hal and Peggy Moore Operating Scholarship

Nicole Sherry of Greenville was awarded: Emerson D. and Laura E. Pelton Scholarship Endowment Fund

