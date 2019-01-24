Widowed support group changes meeting location

COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers is changing the location of its monthly meetings to the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room located at 809 W. Main St. in Coldwater, across the street from Mercer Health.

Parking is located behind the building, and the meeting room is located in the building basement. A chair lift is available.

Because of the overwhelming response at its first meeting, the Rediscovering Joy Support Group changed locations to accommodate a larger group.

Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month with the next meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

The guest speaker at the February meeting will be Jeanette Etzler, owner and chef at Gourmet Gatherings, a St. Henry catering company specializing in “familiar foods with a gourmet twist.” Etzler will present a program, including samples, on cooking for one.

For information, contact Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email also is available at Rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.

Reservations are appreciated but are not necessary.