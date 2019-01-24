Darke County Republican Women’s Club to host Ohio treasurer of state’s public affairs team member

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club is hosting featured speaker Marcie Longenecker at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Chestnut Village Center of the Brethren Home Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

Longenecker is a member of the public affairs team representing newly elected Treasurer of State Robert Sprague in southwest Ohio.

“We are so pleased to provide this chance for the residents of Darke County to have a real inside look at one of Ohio’s state offices,” DCRWC President Betty Hill said.

“I like to describe myself as being the ears, and eyes on the ground, in southwest Ohio,” Longenecker said.

She works as a direct extension of the Columbus office and serves as the first line of contact for local chambers, elected officials, community leaders, small business owners and Ohioans.

The program is free and does not require reservations. The club does offer an optional dinner prior to the speaker’s program at a cost per person of $10 for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon Feb. 7 by calling Wavelene Denniston at 937-547-6477 or emailing her at DCRWReservations@darkegop.org.

Longenecker grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming and has a Bachelor of Administration degree in marketing from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She is also on the board of Ohio Cancer Research Associates, past board member of the Cincinnati Ballet and Make a Wish Foundation.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations.

The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage and flourish. The club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women.

For more information, visit http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.