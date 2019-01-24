Mississinawa Valley announces honor roll

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley Schools announced the Honor Roll and Merit Roll of students for the second quarter of the 2018-19 school year. Merit Roll is only for seventh through 12th grades.

All-A Honor Roll

Seniors: Abigail Abel, Isabelle Barga, Daisy Brim, Sidnie Hunt, Andrew Reichard and Grant Stachler.

Juniors: Lindsay Johns, Zach Longfellow and Emily Schmitz.

Sophomores: Trey Godfrey, Benjamin Philiposian, Riley Price and Taylor Stachler.

Freshmen: Noemi Arrona, Angel Avilez-Trejo, Taylor Cunningham, Madison Hayes, Katie Ibarra, Marcella Terriquez, Madison Townsend and Davian Trump.

Eighth grade: Jocelyn Hoggatt, Xochitl Lozana-Licona, Krista Miller, Lilly Severance, Ava Stump and Nedi Velasco.

Seventh grade: Makenna Guillozet, Aron Hunt, Brenna Price and Braxton Trump.

Sixth grade: Harley Hanes, Daniel Hartzell, Kohen Mote and Taylee Woodbury.

Fifth grade: Baylee Brumbaugh, Lila Foster, Cora Hoggatt, Makenna Hoggatt, Cali Johns, Matalin Meyer, Danika Neargarder, Cayde Neukam, Iris Schneider, Brooklyn Seubert and Allyson Waymire.

Fourth grade: Rylie Alexander, Emma Brock, Lilly Geesaman, Ella Godfrey, Ava Hummel, Zachariah McKeeth, Gentry Newbauer, Rachel Philiposian, Gretchen Rodeheffer and Maia Wisner.

A-B Honor Roll

Seniors: Laura Bland (MVCTC), Arianna Caixba (MVCTC), Makayla Coning, Kyler Guillozet, William Hall, DJ Howell, Amanda Jeffers (MVCTC), Trinity Konwiczka (MVCTC), Elijah Livingston, Oliva Murphy, Cole Simons, Matt Slyder and Brandon White.

Juniors: Breanna Burkhart, Cody Dirksen, Josh Fett, Mason Hardwick, Kelsey Hittle, Kya Lavy, Alexis Matchett, Ayanna Miller, Brianna Puderbaugh, Alex Scholl, Blake Scholl, Cameron Shimp and Autumn Slater.

Sophomores: Taylor Collins, Wyatt Feltner, Mackenzie Hamilton, Colton Hardwick, Damon Howell, Cynthia Morgan, Maria Ojeda-Avilez, Gabrielle Rammel, Emily Scholl, Leah Scholl and Dillin Williams.

Freshmen: Alison Byram, Josie Deaton, Jacob Dirmeyer, Brianna Fennig, Tyler, Grow, Madelynn Hiestand, Cammie Johns, Zayne Lavy, Emma Schmidt, Alexis Spradling, Kaiden Stewart and Caleb Trobridge.

Eighth grade: Gabby Elizondo, Alexa Gaona, Ben Hartzell, Naomi Hathaway, Morgan McCollister, Kaden Mote and Judah Ben Winchester.

Seventh grade: Adriana Baxin, Lacey Bowers, Breanna Germann, Paytyn Hiestand, Aaron Hummel, Alex Lozano-Licona, Noelia Lucero, Christina Mangen, Brandon Miller, Tristen Reichard, Kenzea Townsend and Chelcey Vanhoose.

Sixth grade: Matthew Arnold-Wright, Emily Byram, Aubrie Cooley, Shelby Fennig, Lupe Lamas-Couchot, Storm Mote and Braden Wisner.

Fifth grade: Paige Brown, Keanan Cunningham, Jasmin Guzman, Kaylee Hutzell, Dakota Jenkins, Liberty Landis, Nevaeh McIntire, Trinity Reichard, Wyatt Stump and Kyle Wehrkamp.

Fourth grade: Emma Boyd, Phillip Castro Weiss, Adriana Clemons, Ramiro De La Torre-Barron, Trayvin Dunevant, Jailyn Gahret, Ian Graf, Caden Hanes, Tydreck Houser, Caylyn Monticue, Kayaa Mote, Elliott Seubert and Taylor Short.

Merit Roll

Seniors: Casey Carrico (MVCTC), Trent Collins, Jolie Elson (MVCTC), Zebediah Hannan, Bailey Johnson, Casey Macias, Kyler Mote and Emilie Yount (MVCTC).

Juniors: Dexter Bridges, Connor Buffenbarger, Chelsea Deal, Max Dirmeyer, Stormie Hester, Mason Hummel and Luke Livingston.

Sophomores: Caiden Beanblosom, Dalton Brim, Olivia Caixba, Zachary Connor, Ellie Reichard and Hawk Thomas.

Freshmen: Zayra De La Torre-Barron, Jacob Dircksen, Xavier Manning, Caleb Purdin, Kennedy Stachler and Gavin Stastny.

Eighth grade: Sierra Grim, Troy Woodbury and Kailey Yohey.

Seventh grade: Aly Delacruz, Thomas Gower, Anthony Ibarra, Chase Landis, Tanner Leichty, Ingrid Ojeda-Avilez, Zayne Orrison, Robert Roth, Adi Schmitz, Shyne Trittschuh and Dylan Wehrkamp.