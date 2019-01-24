Edison State physical therapy assistant students earn 100 percent pass rate

PIQUA – Edison State Community College announced that 100 percent of the Spring 2018 physical therapy assistant graduates passed the National Physical Therapy Exam, placing the program above both the state and the national average pass rate.

In addition to the above-average scores, one Edison State graduate earned a perfect score of 800 out of 800 on the licensure exam, a first in the program’s seven-year history.

“This particular group of students displayed camaraderie, playing to each other’s strengths and supporting each other’s weaknesses. They studied hard and applied themselves with extraordinary diligence, meeting outside of class, and it shows,” said Sharon McFadden, PT, DPT, CLT, director of the physical therapy assistant program.

“I am extremely proud of these students,” said Erynn Hanford, PTA, BA, academic coordinator of clinical education of the PTA program. “These students pressed each other to excel in all areas and encouraged each other personally and professionally.”

Developed by the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy, the NPTE is utilized nationally to determine licensure as a physical therapist assistant, to ensure public protection and to measure the competencies needed to perform safely and effectively.

“Going into this year’s licensure exam, we were told to expect a 5 to 10 percent decrease in pass rates due to an increased level of test difficulty, so to find out all of our students had passed, with one acing it, was incredible,” McFadden said.

Historically all of the Edison State PTA alumni who have passed the NPTE have secured employment within six months, giving Edison State a 100 percent employment rate. Graduates who have entered the workforce are providing physical therapy services under the direction of a supervising physical therapist in a variety of settings.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the job outlook for physical therapy assistants is expected to grow by 39.1 percent by the year 2024. The statewide median pay for physical therapist assistants is $59,115 or $28.42 hourly.

The Physical Therapy Assistant A.A.S degree program at Edison State Community College is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

Applications for Edison State’s Physical Therapy Assistant program are now being accepted through Jan. 31 for the Fall 2019 semester.

For more information, or to apply, email ptaprogram@edisonohio.edu or call the academic project specialist at 937-778-7936.