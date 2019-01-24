Tri-Village grad travels to Costa Rica to provide medical care

DARKE COUNTY — Dr. Justin T. Huntington, a 2003 Tri-Village graduate, recently traveled to San Jose, Costa Rica, with a surgical team from Colorectal Team Overseas.

While in San Jose, Huntington worked along side 17 physicians and medical professionals from the Netherlands, Israel, South Africa and the United States to successfully repair congenital colorectal and abdominal anomalies on 22 children while simultaneously providing education and training to local medical doctors, surgeons and nurses.

CTO’s mission is to improve the quality of life of children all over the world by repairing their complex, pediatric problems and ensuring that children receive the same standard of care around the world as if they would be cared for at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Huntington is the chief resident of pediatric surgery at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. He is a graduate of Edison Community College (2003), Miami University (2006) and The Ohio State University College of Medicine (2010, 2014).

While pursing advanced degrees and completing training, Huntington has focused his clinical research on improving surgical outcomes for pediatric patients and surgical oncology. He currently lives in Columbus with his wife Leesa (Folkerth) and their children, Harrison and Henry.

