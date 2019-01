CANTON – Grace Coakley, a 2018 Greenville High School graduate, earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2018 semester at Malone University.

Coakley is a math major who continues to run cross country and track for the Malone Pioneers and works in the Office of Admissions.

The Dean’s List is reserved for students who have earned at least a 3.5 GPA while carrying 12 or more credit hours.