Bradford Council awards street project

BRADFORD — M&T Excavating was awarded the contract for the reconstruction of Harrison Street during the Bradford Council meeting on Thursday evening.

“We did receive 10 bids on that project,” Brice Schmitmeyer of Access Engineering said.

The engineer’s estimate was $1.5 million. The lowest bids were from M&T Excavating of Bradford for $1,243,556 and Outdoor Enterprise of Casstown for $1,292,120. The highest bids for the project were from R.B. Jergens Contractors of Vandalia for approximately $1,649,991 and Adleta Construction of Cincinnati for approximately $2,287,174.

“We wanted to be confident that they knew what they were getting into (and) they were capable of doing the job,” Schmitmeyer said about a meeting that Village Administrator Rick Looker and he had with M&T Excavating.

Schmitmeyer said that M&T Excavating had some experience working on street projects and added that he and Looker got the impression that “the project’s very important to them.”

“They’re trying to build a bigger resume on public projects,” Schmitmeyer said.

He said that M&T Excavating also will subcontract out different portions of the project.

“We will be paying very close attention,” Schmitmeyer said.

In addition to reconstructing Harrison Avenue and replacing the water and sanitary sewer lines on Harrison, the reconstruction project will include replacing sanitary sewer lines on side streets as part of the project, such as on Vine, Church, James, Smithfield and Elm streets.

The project will be funded with $50,000 from a Community Development Block Grant allocation; $280,000 from another CDBG grant; $405,000 from a Ohio Public Works Commission grant; $405,000 from an OPWC loan and $630,000 of local funds.

Also during its meeting, the council held the first reading of an amended ordinance on shed regulations. The changes included allowing for solid foundation blocks to be used for the bases of new sheds, grandfathering in existing sheds until they become dilapidated and not requiring a formal survey as long as property owners are agreeable about the property lines.

The council also approved upgrades to the SCADA system at the wastewater treatment plant at a cost of $2,100 to Pro-Tech. The council then approved a facilities agreement with the Bradford Railroad Museum for use of the park on June 1. The council later set the next garage sale dates for June 6-8.

Council members Jeff Wirrig and Darrell Swank were absent.

