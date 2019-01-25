Tim Philpot Sr. appointed to Arcanum Council

ARCANUM — Tim Philpot Sr. was sworn in as the newest member of the Arcanum Village Council on Tuesday.

He fills the seat vacated by former council member, and now mayor, Greg Baumle, who assumed the mayoral position following the resignation of former mayor Judith Foureman on Jan. 8. Baumle’s council position still has three years remaining in its term, through the end of 2021.

Council members appointed Philpot to take the seat after reviewing his qualifications and that of two other village residents who applied for the position.

“Tim has a long history in Arcanum knows a lot of the history of the town and where things are heading,” Baumle said. “He impressed us with his background and brought up a lot of good points which align with the direction council is moving.”

Philpot has been a resident of Arcanum for more than 30 years and retired from Honeywell after 32 years of service. He and his wife raised four sons who all attended Arcanum schools.

“We welcome Tim to our team and look forward to his public service,” Baumle added.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

