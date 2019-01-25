DCCA hosts another successful Taste of Wine & Jazz

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized Kent and Melinda Myers and Geoff and Jessie Surber for their sponsorship of the recent A Taste Of Wine & Jazz XXXI, held Jan. 18 at Montage Cafe.

“DCCA thanks Kent and Melinda Myers and Geoff and Jessie Surber for their support of the arts in Darke County, their commitment ensures continuing the party that has become DCCA’s most anticipated fundraising event,” DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan said. “The monies generated will help enable our organization to bring high quality performing artists to our community.”

A Taste of Wine and Jazz included four wines for tasting, complemented by hors d’oeuvres created by Aaron and Michelle Cox of Montage.

Deron Bell And The Jazz For You Band returned to bring the party to life. Bell and his Jazz For You band has earned a large local following.

“Deron and the band are extremely skilled musicians who love to play and are dedicated to making sure that their audience has a good time,” DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins said.

Additional Wine & Jazz sponsors, who made the band’s performance possible and the evening a success, include Edward Jones Investment Representatives Zachary Bruening, Dave Connelly, Ryan Carpe and Todd Subler, Fry and Company, Family Health and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

A Taste of Wine & Jazz is a fundraising event for DCCA; proceeds are used to help underwrite the cost of presenting high quality performing artists in Darke County, as well as preserving Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall as an important cultural center.

For upcoming events or further information on the Darke County Center for the Arts, contact the DCCA office 937-547-0908 or visit its website at www.darkecountyarts.org.