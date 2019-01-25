Mount St. Joseph University announces Dean’s List for Fall 2018

CINCINNATI – Mount St. Joseph University congratulated the students named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in six hours or more of course work for a letter grade (excluding pass/fail courses).

Among the students to earn Dean’s List honors were Makayla Hanes of New Paris, a student in the field of criminology, and Spencer Hogue of Bradford, a student in the field of pre-physical therapy/occupational therapy.

Nearly 99 percent of those who earn a degree from Mount St. Joseph University are employed, enrolled in graduate studies or volunteering within six months of graduation.