Two-vehicle crash causes minor injuries

DARKE COUNTY — A teenager was cited following a two-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries Friday afternoon.

Darke County deputies along with New Madison Fire and Tri-Village Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in reference a two-vehicle injury accident.

Investigation revealed a 1997 Ford F150, driven by Robin Hamlin, 59, of Arcanum, was southbound on U.S. 127 and stopped in traffic, waiting to turn east onto Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road. Hamlin’s truck was struck in the rear by a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by David V. Printz, 17, of Arcanum, which also was southbound on U.S. 127.

Hamlin and a juvenile passenger in the truck were not injured. Jessica Campbell, 30, of Palestine, a passenger in the Hamlin truck, and Printz were treated and released at the scene by Tri-Village Rescue.

Printz was issued a citation for assured cleared distance ahead.